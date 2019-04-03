Meet the stunning daughter of Zoran Zaev, Aleksandra (photos)

While her father is all over his country’s and Greek media along with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras, the daughter of the PM of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev, Aleksandra Zaeva is going about her life.

One of the moments that drew media attention during the Greek PM Alexis Tsipras’s recent visit to Skopje was when his counterpart showed him a family photo which included his 24-year-old daughter.

The truly beautiful university student is one of the most popular social media faces in the neighboring country with her Instagram followers over 26 thousand.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Aleksandra Zaeva (@aleksandrazaeva) στις 10 Ιούλ, 2016 στις 1:50 μμ PDT

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Aleksandra Zaeva (@aleksandrazaeva) στις 19 Ιούλ, 2016 στις 9:03 πμ PDT

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Aleksandra Zaeva (@aleksandrazaeva) στις 11 Ιούλ, 2016 στις 8:43 πμ PDT