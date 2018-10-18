Meet the two Greeks in charge of the K-9 units in New York’s metro (video)

John Pappas is the head of the New York K-9 unit for the New York Metro. The Greek-American was born in Nafpaktos in the region of Aetolia-Acarnania and news medium “New Greek TV” caught up with him at the New York Police station.

The camera followed him on patrol at the metro as he explained how the 40 dogs were kept safe and how their handlers had become closely tied to the canines. He said that the team would soon reach 50 teams and was on course to become the largest in New York state that controls the transport system. “It wasn’t easy, as it needed tough and long training with experienced trainers”, he said. He says that leadership is very important, revealing that his commanding officer was also a Greek named Dimitris Roumeliotis.