A self-described ‘vagina witch’ is making a living teaching women to use meditation to improve their sex lives – including giving lessons with ‘massage wands.’ Courtney Maria Halsted, 31, was drawn into the world of witchcraft as a child and spent her early twenties studying yoni yoga – also known as vagina yoga – with mystics in India. After moving to Melbourne, she had a eureka moment to combine her two passions and prove the bedroom really can be a place where magic happens.