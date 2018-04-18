Meet Usain Bolt’s hot girlfriend! (photos)

Usain Bolt seems to be ready to settle down with his girlfriend after retiring at London 2017. But who is Usain Bolt’s girlfriend?

The world’s fastest man is usually silent on his love life, but he has revealed that he is preparing to start a family with his long-term girlfriend Kasi Bennett.

During an interview on ITV’s Lorraine, Bolt admitted that his mother Jennifer is keen for him to settle down, saying: “My mum is pressuring me!”

Kasi Bennett is a stunning Jamaican model and fashionista with more than 219,000 followers on Instagram.

According to her Instagram profile, she is the founder of Jamaican children’s charity Project Kase and managing director of 88 Elevate Marketing House.

Bolt and Kasi stayed together and appear to have got their relationship back on track after he partied with another woman at Rio 2016.