Meeting between Tsipras and Erdogan underway (video)

The meeting between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is underway in Brussels. The meeting started at around 17.20 pm, with a delay of two hours in relation to the scheduled time due to other obligations on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Brussels.

After the meeting, the Greek Prime Minister will hold a press conference.

The two leaders exchanged handshakes and stood in front of the cameras for the traditional photos before the start of their meeting. Erdogan decided to … “expel” journalists and photojournalists, saying: “And now if you leave us alone, we will be able to hold our bilateral meeting.”