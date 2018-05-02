Meeting of Gen. Dunford with Chief of the HNDGS Adm. Apostolakis

Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Patrick S. Ryder provided the following readout:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., met with Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff Adm. Evangelos Apostolakis at the Pentagon today.

The two leaders discussed mutual items of interest, including the security environment in the Mediterranean region and Syria.

The United States and Greece have enjoyed a long-standing friendship and partnership rooted in our shared democratic values and strong cultural ties.