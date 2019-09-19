Megan Fox had a “psychological breakdown” after being sexualized by “every producer” she worked with

“Objectified is like, it’s not the right word, it doesn’t capture what was happening to me at the time”

Transformers star Megan Fox said she was driven to a “genuine psychological breakdown” in the early part of her career after she was sexualised by a string of high-powered producers.

The 33-year-old actor admitted she often feels excluded from feminist discussions and said she was speaking out about sexual harassment in Hollywood years before the #MeToo movement took hold.

Fox made the comments in a discussion on Entertainment Tonight with screenwriter Diablo Cody to mark the 10th anniversary of dark comedy Jennifer’s Body.

The actor said she was sexualized by powerful Hollywood men she worked with during the early portion of her career following her breakout role in 2007’s Transformers.

“It wasn’t just [Jennifer’s Body], it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with,” she said.

