Meggi keeps making fans want more! (photos)

The former GNTM participant now appears on TV

The quarantine days have whizzed by for Meggi Ndrio, the former contestant of “Greece’s Next Top Model” who now appears on this season in “Happy” on OPEN TV.

The brunette beauty did not keep her nearly 150K Instagram followers disappointed as she constantly sharing pics in in either swimsuits and lingerie.

Flaunting her beautiful figure and striking some ‘inviting’ poses, Meggi raked up thousands of likes and comments of admiration from her online friends.

No one can fault the fans for wanting more, as the photos prove…

View this post on Instagram Caption this . A post shared by Meggi Ndrio (@meggi_ndrio) on May 4, 2020 at 2:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram Maybe in a day | maybe now . 🔥 A post shared by Meggi Ndrio (@meggi_ndrio) on May 3, 2020 at 11:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram 💥 #adv A post shared by Meggi Ndrio (@meggi_ndrio) on May 1, 2020 at 9:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🔥🔥🔥 #meggindrio #meggindrioteam A post shared by Meggi Ndrio (@meggi_ndrio) on Apr 30, 2020 at 8:15am PDT

View this post on Instagram 3.42. Sleepless nights. 🌙 A post shared by Meggi Ndrio (@meggi_ndrio) on Apr 25, 2020 at 5:42pm PDT

View this post on Instagram @decoroswim #adv A post shared by Meggi Ndrio (@meggi_ndrio) on Apr 14, 2020 at 5:12am PDT