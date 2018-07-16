Meghan Markle’s father says she is terrified in her new role!

I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile,” Thomas Markle, 73, said during a new interview with The Sun on Sunday

Meghan Markle’s father doesn’t think his daughter is having the easiest time adjusting to her new role as a member of the royal family.

“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile,” Thomas Markle, 73, said during a new interview with The Sun on Sunday.

“I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn’t even a stage smile — this is a pained smile,” he continued, adding that while it’s possible she “might be just having a couple bad days,” he worries “she’s under too much pressure.”

“There’s a high price to pay to be married to that family,” he remarked.

source: people.com