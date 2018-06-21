Melania Trump reports Peter Fonda to Secret Service after wishing for violence against her son

Late Tuesday night, Fonda also called on a mob of “90 million,” to get “even more angry with these republicans”

The Office of First Lady Melania Trump contacted the Secret Service concerning a tweet from Actor Peter Fonda, in which he called for the kidnapping on Melania and President Trump’s son Barron.

On Wednesday, Fonda tweeted called for a mob to “rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles.”

Barron Trump, President Trump’s youngest child, is 12-years-old.

The First Lady’s Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham blasted the actor’s comments and said the Secret Service had been notified.

“The tweet is sick and irresponsible and USSS has been notified,” Grisham told Breitbart News.

Wednesday’s tweet is only one example of several that saw the Oscar-nominated actor lash out at President Trump and members of his administration.

Late Tuesday night, Fonda called on a mob of “90 MILLION,” to get “EVEN MORE ANGRY WITH THESE REPUBLICANS:”

Wanna stop this fucking monster? Really wanna stop this giant asshole? 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND! THESE REPUBLICAN ASSHOLES ARE ALL IN ON IT! THE CHIEF ASSHOLE IS HAPPY WE ARE ALL VERY UPSET. WE HAVE TO GET EVEN MORE ANGRY WITH THESE REPUBLICANS — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 20, 2018

Fonda also called for the mob to surround the schools attended by the children of ICE agents in order to “scare the shit out of them and worry the fuck out of the agents” and to “make their children worry.” Fonda insisted that the protests be made to look “spontaneous,” and not organized by him. So that he won’t be arrested for “conspiracy to commit sedition:”

It’s more than a protest! 90 million people in the streets on the same weekend works. I can’t be the organizer for they’ll arrest me for conspiracy to commit sedition. This must be like a spontaneous event without seeming to be organized by me and we have to make this happen NOW https://t.co/be9IDUN15c — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 20, 2018

According to Breitbart’s John Nolte, “Fonda also went on a sexist jihad against White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Kirstjen Nielsen, secretary of Homeland Security. Using the sexist slut “gash,” and adding that “‘gash’ is much worse than cunt,” Fonda called for violence against both.

“Maybe we should take her children away and deport her to Arkansas, and giving her children to Stephen Goebbels Miller for safe keeping,” he said of Sanders.

“Kristjen Nielsen is a lying gash that should be put in a cage and poked at by passersby. The gash should be pilloried in Lafayette Square naked and whipped by passersby while being filmed for posterity,” Fonda tweeted.

A representative for Fonda told Fox News’ Sasha Savitsky: “Peter wanted to make sure that Melania and Ivanka communicate with the president the dire circumstances of separating mothers and young children. My response is the move was evil same as the Pope.”

Statement from Peter Fonda’s rep: “Peter wanted to make sure that Melania and Ivanka communicate with the president the dire circumstances of separating mothers and young children. My response is the move was evil same as the Pope.” — Sasha Savitsky (@SashaFB) June 20, 2018

