Melissa Molinaro is Hell on Earth! (spicy video-photos)

Her name is Melissa Molinaro and -according to how she introduces herself- she is a dancer, a model, an actress, an entrepreneur and, of course, a fitness-maniac!
Now we don’t know how good an entrepreneur she is or how good an actress she is.
What we do know though is that model & fitness-wise she is sizzling hot…and she knows it!
My 8 week gym based POWER BOOTY program is now available for purchase online. This program is a collection of my personal workouts and routines. I will personally guide you through each and every workout with video tutorials, detailed steps, sets and reps. POWER BOOTY will not only challenge you but also take away the overwhelming feeling of trying to figure where to start in the gym. Get the BOOTY and body you’ve always wanted! MOVEBYMELISSA.COM @movebymelissa 📷@ryanastamendiphotography
I get so many DMs about my skin care and the products I use. I’m all about anti-aging products. One line that have talked about and swear by is @amlabydrkanodia Amla has the highest amount of antioxidants in any food in the world. Fighting free radicals that age us. I love the Peptide serum and the nourishing cream. All products available at www.Drkanodiaamla.com Glam by my babe @makeupartistgaby
Find out why so many women are loving my 8 Week POWER BOOTY Program!! Feel confident in a gym setting and push yourself like you never have before. I’ve included all my tips for you to achieve your fitness goals. And made it super affordable Only $1.16 a day!! Total $65 and you own it forever! LINK IN BIO!! @movebymelissa #powerbooty
Without @flattummytea I know it would have been hard getting right back in the swing of things.. this time of year it feels impossible to stay on track with heathy eating. So many of my girlfriends have tried other teas and recommended me to this one because it actually works for them. This tea is my new go to, go check them out! @flattummytea