Melissa Molinaro is Hell on Earth! (video-photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: April 4, 2020

Being a fitness-crazy chick, she truly proofs that with no pain there is no gain!

Her name is Melissa Molinaro and -according to how she introduces herself- she is a dancer, a model, an actress, an entrepreneur and, of course, a fitness-maniac!

Now we don’t know how good an entrepreneur she is or how good an actress she is.

What we do know though is that model & fitness-wise she is sizzling hot…and she knows it!

POWER BOOTY MICHIGAN!! Can’t wait to see you girls tonight!! LINK IN BIO!! Use code: POWER BOOTY How many food items can you spot on my tree? ?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη FITNESS APP-MOVEBYMELISSA.COM (@melissamolinaro) στις

Starting my 8 week POWER BOOTY program on Monday!! Who’s doing it with me?!! @movebymelissa MOVEBYMELISSA.COM ?@nizarotb

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη FITNESS APP-MOVEBYMELISSA.COM (@melissamolinaro) στις

GEMINI SEASON♊ where all my GEMINIS at?! ? @nizarotbn

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη FITNESS APP-MOVEBYMELISSA.COM (@melissamolinaro) στις

Who’s ready for my 8 week #powerbooty program to drop?!! Follow @movebymelissa for updates! ?@nizarotb

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη FITNESS APP-MOVEBYMELISSA.COM (@melissamolinaro) στις

POWER BOOTY!! LETS GO!! *Link in bio* Can’t wait to workout with you guys!! 80’s Theme!! It’s about to be Litty?? #powerbooty

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη FITNESS APP-MOVEBYMELISSA.COM (@melissamolinaro) στις

