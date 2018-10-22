Melissa Riso: Hot & Dangerous! (sexy photos)

Melissa Riso is a model. Obviously.

What is not so obvious, though is that this babe is dangerous…

No, really. Very dangerous.

We are not talking about her stunning, extra-hot look,s but for the fact that she trains in…Krav Maga!

And if you don’t know what that is, let’s just say that it is the martial art the Israelis came up with as way to defend themselves for the rare occasion they don’t carry an assault weapon with them…or something.

In any case, it’s better to keep a safe distance and enjoy her hotness for our pc monitors.