Member of terrorist group “November 17th” Savas Xiros applies for early release from prison

A member of the “November 17th” terrorist group, Savas Xiros, is officially asking to be released from prison on grounds of his poor health condition.

Xiros was the first member of the terrorist organization that was arrested in 2002 when a bomb exploded in his hands leaving him partially blind. Soon after the rest of the terrorists were arrested.

Savas Xiros, who has shown no regret whatsoever for his actions, is trying to make use of the Paraskevopoulos law, as it has become known from the SYRIZA minister of Justice that passed it, a law that has attracted a lot of criticism for making it extremely easy for convicts to be released.