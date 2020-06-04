Men dated me for free golf lessons, says hot Paige (photos-videos)

Paige Spiranac has not been playing professionally since 2016, but her Instagram account has amassed over 2,4 million followers, while she has more than 120,000 subscribers on YouTube!
The incredibly hot blonde was recently speaking on her own podcast ‘Playing-A’Round’ when she opened up about her experience of dating and how she was so desperate to be liked, she used to be okay with it all.
Spiranac discussed how men would ask her out and would then suggest going to a driving range to hit some balls. What seemed like an incident date suggestion at first then led to her basically giving the ‘date’ an hour-long free lesson to make him become a better player.
The 27-year-old, who turned professional back in 2015, hasn’t competed since missing the cut in Dubai in 2016, but since then she has become somewhat of an internet sensation.
She later described a date with a guy who hadn’t told her he was already in a relationship. Six months and nothing had happened. “I just want to go slowly,” he would tell her … ¨.
The sexy athlete didn’t even hesitate to say that “I never learnt my lesson. They were all in relationships.”
Today, the 27-year-old is engaged. So, the days of free golf lessons for her dates are over.
View this post on Instagram
As you know by now, I’m huge believer in CBD. It’s helped my anxiety more than I could ever imagine. Niko also loves the doggy treats! I’ve been using @medterracbd for awhile now. It’s a company I’ve always truly believed in so I’m lucky I get to partner with them now. And I know what you’re thinking that I’m only saying this because #sponsored haha but I pride myself on only promoting products I use and have tried out for myself. I’ve been a long time user of Medterra before I partnered with them and I will always continue to support. Not just because they make the best products out there but also because of their initiatives to make a difference to those who need help. We are so thankful for all the healthcare and frontline workers right now, putting their lives at risk amid the pandemic to protect our health and safety and provide for us. Medterra is there for everyone right now to give back to those fighting for us in this time. Medterra is running a COVID-19 support campaign offering a free 250mg tincture to all frontline healthcare providers and emergency response workers. If you have friends or family who are currently serving us on the front lines of healthcare or emergency response, tag them in the recent dedicated post on @medterracbd page. Link is also in my bio❤️
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Selfie first. Making my bed second. Priorities ya know😬 #messyhairdontcare
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Hope everyone is staying safe! Here’s a couple of my favorites keeping me entertained right now🤗 Oh and a totally unrelated picture but whatever haha Netflix: Sex Education and Ugly Delicious Book I’m currently reading: The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck Movies: Anything on Disney+ 😂 Podcasts: @playingaroundpodcast 💁🏼♀️ Go check it out! Tell me some of your favorites! And what I need to check out next!
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Smiling because 2019 is finally over! It kinda sucked but I learned so much. Want to thank you all for another year of support and being so wonderful. You all make me smile so big everyday❤️ Really excited for 2020! And be on the look out for a fun giveaway I’m doing with @myrtlebeachgolf soon😬 We are going to start the year off right! 🙌🏻
View this post on Instagram
Episode 3 of my podcast @playingaroundpodcast is out! I went back and forth on which picture to post for this because well this was a really hard episode for me to talk about. It’s all about my nude picture that has been shared around and is on the internet. I decided to pick this picture because I think people see how I am online with this sexy, fun image that I portray and would assume a nude picture to me is nothing. But there’s a distinct difference, one picture I posted, the other I didn’t give consent to be shared. It was a huge invasion of my privacy and I’ve been harassed and black mailed over it for the past 4 years. I’m now owning the nude picture and I feel so much better to have talked about it! Really hope you give it a listen. You can find the podcast anywhere that you listen to your podcasts😌
View this post on Instagram
I get out of sync in my swing a lot. My hips spin out, my arms lag behind and I feel stuck. One thing I’m working on is feeling like my back stays to the target a second longer. Something so small can make a big difference! Also I’ll be at the @thegenesisinv! Will any of you be out there? If not, no worries you can follow along on my stories🤗
View this post on Instagram
First swing of 2020! To kick off this year I’m doing a fun giveaway with @myrtlebeachgolf! 4 days, 3 nights at the Marina Inn. 2 rounds at any course in Myrtle Beach that you want to play! Everything is taken care of. MB is one of my favorite places and I can’t wait to get back there soon! Check out my stories or the link in my bio to enter! Also throw @myrtlebeachgolf a follow because we do a ton of giveaways throughout the year!
View this post on Instagram
That wear mark on my club tho😳 What’s one golf goal you want to accomplish this year?
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram