Men dated me for free golf lessons, says insanely hot Paige (photos-videos)

She is engaged now guys, so it is too late…

Paige Spiranac has not been playing professionally since 2016, but her Instagram account has amassed over 2,4 million followers, while she has more than 120,000 subscribers on YouTube!

The incredibly hot blonde was recently speaking on her own podcast ‘Playing-A’Round’ when she opened up about her experience of dating and how she was so desperate to be liked, she used to be okay with it all.

Spiranac discussed how men would ask her out and would then suggest going to a driving range to hit some balls. What seemed like an incident date suggestion at first then led to her basically giving the ‘date’ an hour-long free lesson to make him become a better player.

The 27-year-old, who turned professional back in 2015, hasn’t competed since missing the cut in Dubai in 2016, but since then she has become somewhat of an internet sensation.

She later described a date with a guy who hadn’t told her he was already in a relationship. Six months and nothing had happened. “I just want to go slowly,” he would tell her … ¨.

The sexy athlete didn’t even hesitate to say that “I never learnt my lesson. They were all in relationships.”

Today, the 27-year-old is engaged. So, the days of free golf lessons for her dates are over.

View this post on Instagram Just working on shot shaping and ball flight👌🏻 A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Mar 28, 2020 at 11:49am PDT