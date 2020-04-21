Men dated me for free golf lessons, says insanely hot Paige (photos-videos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: April 21, 2020

She is engaged now guys, so it is too late…

Related Stories

Paige Spiranac has not been playing professionally since 2016, but her Instagram account has amassed over 2,4 million followers, while she has more than 120,000 subscribers on YouTube!

The incredibly hot blonde was recently speaking on her own podcast ‘Playing-A’Round’ when she opened up about her experience of dating and how she was so desperate to be liked, she used to be okay with it all.

Spiranac discussed how men would ask her out and would then suggest going to a driving range to hit some balls. What seemed like an incident date suggestion at first then led to her basically giving the ‘date’ an hour-long free lesson to make him become a better player.

The 27-year-old, who turned professional back in 2015, hasn’t competed since missing the cut in Dubai in 2016, but since then she has become somewhat of an internet sensation.

She later described a date with a guy who hadn’t told her he was already in a relationship. Six months and nothing had happened. “I just want to go slowly,” he would tell her … ¨.

The sexy athlete didn’t even hesitate to say that “I never learnt my lesson. They were all in  relationships.”

Today, the 27-year-old is engaged. So, the days of free golf lessons for her dates are over.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

As you know by now, I’m huge believer in CBD. It’s helped my anxiety more than I could ever imagine. Niko also loves the doggy treats! I’ve been using @medterracbd for awhile now. It’s a company I’ve always truly believed in so I’m lucky I get to partner with them now. And I know what you’re thinking that I’m only saying this because #sponsored haha but I pride myself on only promoting products I use and have tried out for myself. I’ve been a long time user of Medterra before I partnered with them and I will always continue to support. Not just because they make the best products out there but also because of their initiatives to make a difference to those who need help. We are so thankful for all the healthcare and frontline workers right now, putting their lives at risk amid the pandemic to protect our health and safety and provide for us. Medterra is there for everyone right now to give back to those fighting for us in this time. Medterra is running a COVID-19 support campaign offering a free 250mg tincture to all frontline healthcare providers and emergency response workers. If you have friends or family who are currently serving us on the front lines of healthcare or emergency response, tag them in the recent dedicated post on @medterracbd page. Link is also in my bio❤️

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Selfie first. Making my bed second. Priorities ya know😬 #messyhairdontcare

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just working on shot shaping and ball flight👌🏻

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Episode 3 of my podcast @playingaroundpodcast is out! I went back and forth on which picture to post for this because well this was a really hard episode for me to talk about. It’s all about my nude picture that has been shared around and is on the internet. I decided to pick this picture because I think people see how I am online with this sexy, fun image that I portray and would assume a nude picture to me is nothing. But there’s a distinct difference, one picture I posted, the other I didn’t give consent to be shared. It was a huge invasion of my privacy and I’ve been harassed and black mailed over it for the past 4 years. I’m now owning the nude picture and I feel so much better to have talked about it! Really hope you give it a listen. You can find the podcast anywhere that you listen to your podcasts😌

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

That wear mark on my club tho😳 What’s one golf goal you want to accomplish this year?

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Holidays! ❤️ What are you hoping you get this year? 😋

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Guess the course and hole I’m on🤔

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

Tags With: