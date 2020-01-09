Men feel more confident with beards, survey finds

Many believe confidence is key to success, and according to a recent survey of 2,000 Americans, the vast majority of men feel better about themselves with some facial hair. Facial hair is so important to modern men that one in five say they would give up sex for a full year if it meant they could grow the “perfect beard.” Moreover, 75% of male respondents say they feel much more confident with some facial hair.

The survey, commissioned by Honest Amish, also asked male respondents to rate their “facial hair happiness” using a 1-10 scale, with 10 being the happiest. Overall, the average male respondent ranked their personal beard satisfaction at a respectable six. Still, it’s clear from the research that many men would like to improve their facial hair.

Interestingly, men actually seem to put more stock in their facial hair than women. While 73% of male respondents believe facial hair makes them more attractive, only 63% of female respondents shared the same sentiment regarding male attractiveness.

