Merkel congratulates Mitsotakis over ND victory

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert said

Merkel had extended her congratulations to Kyriacos Mitsotakis for his victory in Sunday’s national elections,

Angela Merkel “congratulates Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the great success of his party, New Democracy, and looks forward to a close, friendly cooperation with him, as is the case with the Greek-German friendship and the partnership,” said Seibert.

“We hope that bilateral co-operation will continue to evolve as friendly, with the trust that both countries will be able to contribute jointly for the empowerment of the EU and that things in Greece will evolve well in the interests of the citizens, who in recent years have had to lift heavy burdens”, he added.