Mesmerising Marina and her gorgeous figure (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: June 18, 2020

She soaked up the sun in Syros

We are well into the first month of summer and the Greek beauties are off for their escapades taking advantage of the perfect weather. Marina Grigorios, the beauty from “Greece’s Next Top Model” with the mesmerising eyes enjoyed relaxing moments in the Cyclades.

The incredibly beautiful model travelled to Syros and to the delight of her social media fans posted some of her moments on Instagram.

Wearing a red bikini and lying beside an infinity pool overlooking the clear blue waters of the Aegean island, hot Marina looked like an ethereal creature.

 

 

🐷

🙋🏻‍♀️

🌸🌸🌸

🌸

💜 @olympic_stores

❤️

