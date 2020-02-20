Message in a bottle written 82 years ago is found 245 miles away, sparking search for relatives of sender!

The search is on to find the author of a message in a bottle that was discovered on a beach in Jersey – 82 years after it was written.

Nigel Hill, 55, found the bottle on Tuesday morning while walking his pet dog, Reggie, and was pleasantly surprised to find a handwritten message on cardboard inside.

The message was signed by a John Stapleford and dated 5 September 1938, and miraculously it has survived more than eight decades in the water.

It read: “Will the finder of this bottle please communicate with: John Stapleford, 18 Fitzjohn Avenue, Barnet, Herts, England. With a photograph.”

Nigel found the message on a beach at Bel Royal on the Channel Island of Jersey, and has now sparked a hunt to find the relatives of the writer.

Nigel said: “I was just walking along and saw it and thought it looked interesting. Then I saw the note inside.

