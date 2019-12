He beat out Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk and his long time rival Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus

Lionel Messi won the 6th Ballon D’or of his career.

The Barcelona forward beat Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk and his long time rival Cristiano Ronaldo to pick up his sixth Ballon d’Or award.

In a glamorous award ceremony that held in the French Capital, Messi edged out Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk after a year that saw him win the European Golden Boot and also La Liga.

The win also gives Barcelona a record 12 total as a club, moving them one past their domestic rivals Real Madrid.