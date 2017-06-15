Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Knighted by Danish Crown Prince!

Being the king of metal drummers was not enough for Lars Ulrich. So, the Danish-born Metallica drummer went and got a higher title on Monday (June 12) when he was officially dubbed a knight by the Danish crown prince. His bandmates congratulated Ulrich on the honor bestowed on him by Crown Prince Frederik, saying it was “not bad for a snot-nosed kid from Gentofte!”

In the accompanying pic Ulrich is sporting his new hardware on his lapel as he poses with the 49-year-old Count of Monpezat.

According to the a spokesperson for the group, Ulrich was officially knighted on May 26th but he physically received the medal on Monday night during Frederik’s trip to San Francisco, where the royal handed over the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Dannebrog to the 53-year-old drummer on behalf of Queen Margrethe for Ulrich’s long-standing contribution to music.

