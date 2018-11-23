It’s been10 years since Asha Mandela claimed the Guinness World Record for the longest dreads in the world – but how long are her locks now? She says she is the real life Rapunzel, and how can argue with her.
Asha’s two longest dreads, which she affectionately refers to as her ‘antennae’, measure an astonishing 33 metres – more than the length of three double-decker buses.
Meet the real life Rapunzel with dreadlocks 33 metres long! (video)
Her dreadlocks measure three double-decker buses
It’s been10 years since Asha Mandela claimed the Guinness World Record for the longest dreads in the world – but how long are her locks now? She says she is the real life Rapunzel, and how can argue with her.