Meteor explodes shattering windows in western Cuba! (videos-photos)

A meteor blazed up to the skies over Florida and western Cuba before it exploded mid-air.

The explosion shattered windows and charred meteorite rocks rained down on people’s homes!

#BREAKING: Just got this video from a friend in #PinardelRio who says they think the trail in the sky was left by a #meteorite, which shattered windows and made extremely loud sounds. Sounded like two #explosions. #cuba @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/AMmb9ZE6vB — Hatzel Vela (@HatzelVelaWPLG) February 1, 2019

Only in Cuba does an apparent meteorite crash and you happen to know the person who’s house was hit. pic.twitter.com/jYhAnBLUy0 — Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) February 1, 2019