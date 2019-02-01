Meteor explodes shattering windows in western Cuba! (videos-photos)

A meteor blazed up to the skies over Florida and western Cuba before it exploded mid-air.
The explosion shattered windows and charred meteorite rocks rained down on people’s homes!
#BREAKING: Just got this video from a friend in #PinardelRio who says they think the trail in the sky was left by a #meteorite, which shattered windows and made extremely loud sounds. Sounded like two #explosions. #cuba @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/AMmb9ZE6vB
— Hatzel Vela (@HatzelVelaWPLG) February 1, 2019
Only in Cuba does an apparent meteorite crash and you happen to know the person who’s house was hit. pic.twitter.com/jYhAnBLUy0
— Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) February 1, 2019
DETAILS: West #Cuba resident and Facebook user Fátima Rivera Amador collected a piece of the exploded meteorite https://t.co/YQVcDuhQOP pic.twitter.com/7IGqfA1NsR
— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) February 1, 2019
Reporteros de @TelePinar en el #MuraldelaPrehistoria #Viñales #PinarDelRio constatan caída de piedras negras de alrededor de 7 cm luego de un gran estruendo. @fatimaTelePinar investiga #Cuba pic.twitter.com/NLLvVcr18U
— Rolando Segura (@rolandoteleSUR) February 1, 2019