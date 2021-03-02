MeToo Greece – Artistic director of National Theatre resigns amid allegations of abusive teaching methods methods

Stathis Livathinos submitted his resignation from the drama school of the National Theater today, following official complaints made by students about his abusive teaching methods.

The initial information came to light on Monday afternoon, when protothema.gr reported that despite all efforts to bridge the rift between the former artistic director of the National Theatre and some students of the country’s premier drama school the two parties failed to reach common ground.

Mr. Livathinos effectively confirmed his resignation in an interview with Kathimerini on Tuesday, noting that today he would be saying goodbye to his students but he would not enter into a dialogue with them regarding the objections that led to his stepping down. In the interview, Livathinos categorically denied what the students accuse him of.

His fall-out with his students started in light of the revelations about the sexual allegations against the, now imprisoned, director of the National Theater, Dimitris Lignadis when his students believed Livathinos took a very timid public stance on issues of physical and phycological abuse in the course of his teaching methods. The students released a letter, denouncing abusive and autocratic teaching methods while alleging he had been repeatedly adopted authoritarian methods and would demean them.

