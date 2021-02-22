MeToo Greece – Authorities ready to arrest a second well-known Greek actor

Greek authorities are reportedly ready to arrest a second well-known actor who is allegedly embroiled in matters related to sexual assault. After the arrest of former Theatre Director Dimitris Lignadis on charges of serial rape, authorities have set their sights on another person from the entertainment scene. According to the show To Proino, the second actor featured in two popular TV series that were aired on Greek television.

Sources say his colleagues have already become aware of the rumours surrounding his name over the past few days and appear shocked. As they claim, he is a sensitive and introverted character and had not displayed any signs linked to predatory behaviour.

