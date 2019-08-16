Metropolitan Bishop Ambrosios of Kalavryta announces resignation

Metropolitan Bishop Ambrosios of Kalavryta, performed the farewell function as the head of the Church of Kalavryta.

Ambrosios officially announced his resignation during the services, and the Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church will start the formal proceedings for the election of his successor on Monday. The head of the Monastery of the Grande Cave, Hieronymos, a colleague of Mr. Ambrosios, who is widely accepted is considered as the favourite to be chosen for the position.

The Metropolitan of Kalavrita and Aigialia would have served 41 years as the head of his archdiocese in October since he was first enthroned Metropolitan.

The firebrand Metropolitan has been an outspoken critic of gay marriage and same-sex relations came under the international media spotlight in the past when he had urged the faithful to spit on gays, which resulted in him facing charges of hate speech and being convicted in court.