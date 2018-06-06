Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden elected Vice President of the Conference of European Churches

Metropolitan Cleopas Strongylis of Sweden and All Scandinavia was elected as one of the two Vice Presidents of the Conference of Europe Churches General Assembly. The participants also elected a president, Rev. Christian Krieger, while the other Vice President chosen was the Rt Rev. Dr Gulnar Francis-Dehqani.

“The most important aspect of our work should be working united as the body of Christ for a better tomorrow, for a better Europe and especially for our youth, to make sure that they fully participate,” said the Greek Metropolitan. Cleopas was elected Metropolitan of Sweden and All Scandinavia and ordained into the episcopacy in 2014 by His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The regional ecumenical body is a fellowship of some 116 Orthodox, Protestant, Anglican, and Old Catholic Churches from across Europe. It also includes 40 national councils of churches and partner organisations. It celebrates its 60th anniversary next year.

In addition to administrative and internal regulatory issues, the General Assembly touched upon contemporary issues such as immigration, human rights and xenophobia.