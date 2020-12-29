Metropolitan of Kastoria Seraphim dies from coronavirus

The Metropolitan of Kastoria Seraphim has died after being tested positive for coronavirus in early December.

The 61-year-old Metropolitan was diagnosed positive for the virus in early December and was transferred to 424 G.S.N.E. hospital of Thessaloniki, while on December 20, about a week ago, his intubation was deemed necessary by his treating doctors.

The Metropolitan of Kastoria Seraphim was born in 1959 in Agnantero, Karditsa, and studied at the Rizareio Ecclesiastical School of Athens, from where he graduated in 1983. He also studied at the Theological School of Athens, from where he received his degree.

He served as a deacon, pastor-preacher, and hierarchical pastor at the Church of Agios Nikolaos Kato Patision and as Director of Youth of the Archdiocese of Athens as well as Protocol Officer at the Holy Synod and in 1990 as Secretary Kastoria. He was ordained archbishop on October 5, 1996.