Metropolitan of Corfu appears before Prosecutor for holding Divine Service (photos)

The Mayor is also accused of disregarding law

The Metropolitan of Corfu Nektarios appeared before the Corfu prosecutor’s office shortly before 1pm on Monday accused of flouting Covid-19 restrictive measures by performing a liturgy.

Corfu Prosecutor Dionysios Lambridis filed a lawsuit against both the Corfu Metropolitan Nektarios and Corfu Central Mayor Meropi Hydraiou for holding a divine service on the island despite the nationwide ban imposed through restrictive measures for the coronavirus.

Upon entering, the Metropolitan of Corfu told reporters: “There is no problem. Many Years”. Currently, the mayor of Corfu, Meropi Ydraiou, is expected to arrive at the prosecutor’s office with her lawyer, Akis Desegrinis.

According to local media, the prosecutor postponed the trial of the Metropolitan of Corfu for May 25.

The charge is a violation of the Act of Legislative Content and the Ministerial Decision (JMD).