Metropolitan of Sweden and All Scandinavia Cleopas welcomes Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew arrived in the capital of Iceland, Reykjavik, on October 12, 2017 where he was greeted by the Metropolitan of Sweden and All of Scandinavia, Cleopas. The Ambassador of Greece to Norway, Maria Diamanti, the honourary Ambassador of Greece to Iceland, Rafn Alexander Sigurdsson, Archbishop Alexandros Loukatos were also among the welcoming entourage at the airport, along with other dignitaries and political officials and representatives from other Christian denominations. After expressing his thanks to all the attendees at the airport, the Patriarch was transported to his hotel. Bartholomew later visited the historic centre of the capital and later stressed the concern of the Eastern Orthodox Church on climate change during a dinner in his honour by the Lutheran Church.