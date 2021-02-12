MetToo Greece – Actress Panagiota Vlantis says she believes allegations against Petros Filippidis

The actress dispelled rumours she had also fallen victim to Petros Filippidis conduct in the past

Popular actress Panagiota Vlantis took a stand on the sexual allegations and official complaints that have been filed to the Actors’ Association by the three female actors against actor and director Petros Filippidis.

On the occasion of some rumours that circulated that she also had fallen victim to inappropriate conduct by Petros Filippidis during the shooting of a TV series a few years ago, Panagiota Vlantis, initially clarified that she was not acquainted either on a personal level in a professional capacity with Filippidis, as they had never collaborated in the past, but added that her colleagues who made the complaints did the right thing, stressing that these were “honest complaints”.

“There is no reason for a married mother with a child to make up such a serious complaint without it being true,” she commented, adding that “I am 100% with them.”

