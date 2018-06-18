Mexico’s win over Germany appears to have caused seismic activity in Mexico City

All throughout the World Cup there are numerous commercials aired showing how the entire planet seems to come to a halt once the tournament starts. Even better, those commercials show the pure, insane joy that floods a country when it scores a goal. It almost looks like the entire nation is jumping up and down at once.

It’s certainly a fun dramatization. Unless you live in Mexico, of course, where those scenes might feel more like a documentary.

Case in point: During Mexico’s thrilling 1-0 victory over reigning champion Germany, government officials reported a man-made seismic activity occurred right around the time El Tri scored in the 35th minute in downtown Mexico City.

El #sismo detectado en la Ciudad de México se originó de manera artificial. Posiblemente por saltos masivos durante el Gol de la selección de #México en el mundial. Por lo menos dos sensores dentro de la Ciudad lo detectaron a las 11:32. pic.twitter.com/mACKesab3b — SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) June 17, 2018

What could possibly have caused that activity? How about an entire nation lost in utter jubilation.

👀that reaction from the Zocalo in Mexico City to Chucky Lozano’s goal. pic.twitter.com/PcyHyfit9w — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

This certainly wouldn’t be the first time a sporting event in North America has caused a seismic activity. Most famously in the U.S., Marshawn Lynch’s tackle-breaking touchdown run in the 2011 playoffs became known as the “Beast Quake”.

The United States Geological Survey appears to also have recorded activity in the region near Mexico City on Sunday morning, but it’s unclear if it was related to Mexico’s goal.

If this is how Mexico reacts during its first game, it will certainly be fun to see what happens during the knockout stage.

Source: yahoo