MH370 pilot in control “until the end”, French investigators suspect

Asked whether the data pointed to a deliberate crash, the source said: “It’s too early to assert it categorically”

The pilot of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 was in control of the plane “until the end”, French investigators reportedly suspect, after gaining access to “crucial” flight data.

The readouts “lend weight” to suspicions that he crashed into the sea in a murder-suicide, they were cited as saying.

The revelations based on Boeing data came days after a new account suggesting the pilot may have been clinically depressed, leading him to starve the passengers of oxygen and then crash the Boeing 777 into the sea.

MH370 was on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board, when it vanished and became one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries.

