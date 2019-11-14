Mia Khalifa announces her marriage (photos)

The ex-porn star said she would marry in the summer of 2020

Former adult movie actress Mia Khalifa, who got engaged in March this year, appears to be ready to join the married club sooner that she had initially said. The sexy Mia announced her marriage plans with boyfriend Robert Sandberg a year earlier that the plan. The couple who had decided for the big day to be in the summer of 2021, brought their date forward by a year and now plan to tie the knot in the summer of 2020.

Mia shared a tweet confirming the news to her fans and followers.

“Yesterday Robert and I called an audible on our life and decided to get married THIS UPCOMING SUMMER instead of summer 2021 as planned. Time to plan a wedding that’s 6 months away, this should be anything but fun”.

Yestersay Robert and I called an audible on our life and decided to get married THIS UPCOMING SUMMER instead of summer 2021 as planned. Time to plan a wedding that’s 6 months away, this should be anything but fun 😭 — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) November 11, 2019

This will be Mia’s second marriage. She was previously married to her high school sweetheart in February 2011. They separated in 2014 and divorced in 2016.

While at college, Khalifa worked as a bartender and did some modelling work. She was also a ‘briefcase girl’ on a local Spanish-language TV game show, similar to Deal or No Deal. After graduating, she moved to Miami and was approached to do nude modelling, which she accepted before making her entry into the adult movie industry.

