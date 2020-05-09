Mia Khalifa is back! (photos)

Former porn star Mia Khalifa finally is fin ally coming back, as she will be cast for a role in the second season in Ramy’s second season.
Mia Khalifa’s presence in the porn industry lasted for a short while, but it proved to be enough to keep her popularity high.
It’s no coincidence that even after her retirement, she was still the number one porn star in searches.
In fact, the contract he had signed with Bangbros was such that until 2018, the company was making films with it.
Since then, however, there has been no other appearance in front of a camera, with the exception of the show on sports.
But now Mia is counting down for her return, as the 27-year-old Lebanese will play a role in the second season of the Ramy series, with the first episode premiering in the US on May 29.
20 MILLION FOLLOWERS 🤯 Thank you ALL so much for your love, and hate! Either way, it raises my CPM 🥰
When it was legal to be outside. 📸: @yoyelapogian (missing all the Swedes in this house now 🥺)
5 day unwashed hair, recycled scenery cause I only have 3 mirrors, and Lycra is the brand ✋🏼
My Betty Draper After Dark dreams came true 🥰 link in bio. 📸: @theblaisejoseph HMU: @gabriellamsharma
Lead influencer for lululemon’s bridal edit trunk show. (Not an ad because this does not exist).