Mia Khalifa is back! (photos)

The ex porn star will feature in season 2 of Ramy

Former porn star Mia Khalifa finally is fin ally coming back, as she will be cast for a role in the second season in Ramy’s second season.

Mia Khalifa’s presence in the porn industry lasted for a short while, but it proved to be enough to keep her popularity high.

It’s no coincidence that even after her retirement, she was still the number one porn star in searches.

also read

PornHub reveals who surpassed Mia Khalifa’s popularity in 2019

Mia Khalifa announces her marriage (photos)

In fact, the contract he had signed with Bangbros was such that until 2018, the company was making films with it.

Since then, however, there has been no other appearance in front of a camera, with the exception of the show on sports.

But now Mia is counting down for her return, as the 27-year-old Lebanese will play a role in the second season of the Ramy series, with the first episode premiering in the US on May 29.