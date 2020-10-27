Mia Khalifa urges Americans to vote in sexy and funny video

Retired adult actress and sports commentator Mia Khalifa has urged Americans vote in next month’s Presidential Elections – by stripping down to a bikini.
America will go to the polls on Tuesday (November 3) as the country decides between Donald Trump and Joe Biden to lead the country for the next four-year term.
And now saucy Beirut-born model Mia, 27, who last week confronted a sick troll on an OnlyFans video, wore a bikini as she told her Instagram followers how to “let their voices be heard”.
In the video, the stunning Mia says: “Are you filthy little freaks ready to let your voices be heard in this year’s election?
