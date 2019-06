Michael Douglas makes “Hollywood-style” trailer for £26m Mallorca villa after it fails to sell (video)

“My life has taken a new course, and now it is time for me to let someone else enjoy the privilege and the adventure of s’Estaca”

Michael Douglas has thrown himself into a ‘Hollywood-style’ trailer in an attempt to try and sell his multi-million pound villa in Mallorca. Watch it above.

The sprawling s’Estaca estate has languished on the property market for five years, with a price tag of £26 million.

But this is almost half of the original £48 million asking price when it first went on sale in 2014.

