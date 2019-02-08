Michael Jackosn was a paedophile, maid claims

The former maid told what she witnessed in 4 years of her working for Jackson

Michael Jackson was a predatory paedophile who sexually abused ‘dozens’ of children, filmed his sick encounters and kept the footage in a secret library hidden at his Neverland ranch.

That’s the shocking claim made by the star’s former housekeeper who says she witnessed first hand his disturbing interactions with young children and saw the King of Pop’s stash of ‘sex tapes.’

In an exclusive interview with DailyMailTV Jackson’s former personal maid Adrian McManus has lifted the lid on the sick behaviour she allegedly witnessed during the four years she worked at the Neverland ranch and is in no doubt her former employer was a ‘paedophile’.

She claims the star – who has been accused of serious sexual abuse in a shocking new documentary – brought a long line of young boys into his bedroom and that she saw many troubling things while cleaning up after him.

McManus, 56, claims she often fished Jackson’s and children’s underwear from Jacuzzi and baths at the home and witnessed kids walking around barely clothed.

