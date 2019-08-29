Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris hits out at pedophiles

They try to become part of the LGBTQI+ community

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris has hit out at paedophiles and molesters who try to excuse their actions by claiming they were ‘born this way’.

Paris, who identifies as bisexual, sought to distance herself from such people who she said are trying to join the LGBTQ+ community.

In a now deleted Twitter thread, she made it clear to her 1.3 million followers that she does not condone their actions and that they are not her ‘brothers or sisters’.

“Apparently paedos, molesters and furries are trying to become apart of the lgbtq+, saying they were ‘born this way’ as an excuse,” she wrote.

Read more HERE