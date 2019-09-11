Michael Schumacher reportedly “conscious” after stem-cell treatment

He was admitted to a Paris hospital for “secret treatment”

Michael Schumacher is reportedly “conscious” after undergoing stem-cell treatment in Paris, a French newspaper has claimed.

It emerged on Monday that Schumacher, who has not been seen in public for almost six years following his skiing accident, was admitted to a Paris hospital for “secret treatment”.

In a further development, it is now believed that a leading surgeon, who specialises in stem-cell breakthroughs, has been treating the Formula One legend at the Georges Pompidou Hospital in the French capital.

