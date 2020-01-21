Michael Schumacher’s health six years after F1 legend’s accident

His health is ‘very altered and deteriorated’, a leading neurosurgeon has warned

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher is ‘very altered and deteriorated’ six years on from his horrific skiing accident, a leading neurosurgeon has warned.

The former Ferrari driver, 51, suffered a near-fatal brain injury back in December 2013 when he fell and hit his head on a rock while skiing off-piste in the French Alps.

Schumacher is now out of a long-term coma, but Nicola Acciari, who works for a hospital in Bologna, claims he is now ‘a person very different from the one we remember on the track’.

