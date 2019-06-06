Michael Schumacher’s wife provides glimmer of hope on his condition

She opened up in a new documentary

Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna has provided a glimmer of hope regarding the Formula 1 champion’s health.

Speaking in a new documentary about him, she says she believes he will make a full recovery from the severe head injuries he received in a skiing accident in 2013.

“Michael is a fighter and will not give up,” she tells her interviewer.

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone also provides a positive update, saying: “He is not with us at this moment. But when he is better, he will answer all the questions.”

Local media outlets are reporting that his statement confirms how much the consequences of his accident are still affecting Schumacher five years later – but it also gives hope for the future.

