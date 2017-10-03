Michalis Lempidakis back in his company – First statements (PHOTO)

After the first night with his family, Michalis Lempidakis wanted to go today to his company, the Plastics Crete plant.

Obviously moved, the Cretan businessman met with workers embracing them one by one who welcomed him with joy. When they asked him what tired him the most, he said: “I was tired more in my mind”.

“I feel stronger now that I am here,” he said, speaking to his colleagues. He did not fail to thank the police that freed him from the six-month ordeal. “I would like to deeply thank the police, which I know has acted with method and under extreme secrecy. I lived six nightmarish months”, said the businessman.