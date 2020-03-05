Migrant Crisis: Ministry of Immigration & Asylum introduces bill for the decongestion of the islands

The Greek Minister of Immigration & Asylum Notis Mitarakis has tabled in Parliament a draft bill for the blocking for the decongestion of the islands.

The bill provides for the obligation to move asylum seekers away from the hot spots within 30 days from the date they receive the official decision that they have been granted asylum.

Also, all aid whether it is in money of materials will also stop as soon as they leave the hot spot.

The measure aims to decongestion inland structures and, according to Notis Mitarakis, with the implementation of the measure will empty about 1.000 positions in structures, hotels and apartments.

There is a special provision for unaccompanied minors, for whom the above deadlines start from adulthood.

Also, a decision by the Minister of Immigration & Asylum mentions specific categories of beneficiaries for which the aid or the departure deadline from the hot spots is extended, such as those suffering from serious illness.