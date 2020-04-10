Migration bill to speed up reviews of asylum applications, cut red tape goes on public consultation

A draft bill by the Migration & Asylum Ministry that speeds up the process of asylum review was posted for public consultation on Friday.

According to a statement by the ministry, the bill includes five basic topics of legislative amendments and initiatives: accelerating asylum application reviews; creating closed facilities for migrants on the islands; transferring the jurisdiction for unaccompanied migrant children to the special secretariat of Protection of Unaccompanied Minors; introducing information technology at various stages of the asylum process; and various structural interventions in the ministry structure, and updating the Migration Code (including the Golden Visa program, of investments in exchange for residence permits).

Some of the bill’s targets, Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis said, was to accelerate procedures and lift bureaucracy.

The bill will be up for consultation until April 24.

See Also:

New Zealand reported a decline in new coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day

Source: amna