Migration, Finance ministries take over management of asylum facilities from NGOs

The government will open applications for managers of these facilities and for staff

Twenty-eight facilities hosting asylum applicants on the Greek mainland will become legal entities and come under the jurisdiction of the Minister of Migration and the Deputy Minister of Finance, the Migration Ministry said on Wednesday.

The facilities will thus all come under the management of the state instead of that of NGOs, an announcement by Minister of Migration & Asylum Notis Mitarakis said.

A joint ministerial decision is being signed to this effect, while the government will open applications for managers of these facilities and for staff, he noted.

The ministry’s aim “is to improve the operation of all facilities, many of which operate at present under the management of international organizations or NGOs,” Mitarakis said in his statement. The ministry, he said, “seeks the smooth operation of facilities to the benefit of residents and local communities.”

Source: amna