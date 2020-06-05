Migration Minister Mitarakis: We want to cooperate but have the control of NGOs

“The SYRIZA government had handed over the keys to the NGOs; we do not want to hand over the keys. We want cooperation with them but where we have the responsibility”, stated Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis on Friday in parliament, replying to opposition Elliniki Lysi leader Kyriakos Velopoulos about the control of the NGOs involved in refugee/migration management.

The minister stated that the target is for 60 camps for migrants and refugees to close in 2020.

He said that Samos and Malakasa will be the first closed-access and controlled accommodation facilities set up in the next months. It is a promise to the local community and a ministry commitment. This facility model will gradually prevail in all the islands and in mainland Greece.

Source: amna