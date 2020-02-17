Mike Bloomberg considering Hillary Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate, according to Drudge Report

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is considering Hillary Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate after positive internal polling about the potential pairing, according to the Drudge Report, which cited sources close to the Bloomberg campaign.

According to Drudge, in such a partnership Bloomberg would change his official residence from New York to Colorado or Florida. The constitution suggests there may be limitations in both members of a presidential ballot residing in the same state.

Jason Schechter, director of communications for the Bloomberg campaign, said in a statement to CNBC: “We are focused on the primary and the debate, not VP speculation.” A spokesperson for Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ran for president in 2016, losing to Donald Trump in an election that served him 304 electoral votes and Clinton 227.

more at cnbc.com