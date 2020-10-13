Mike Tyson’s appearance in interview sparks concerns over his condition

Mike Tyson sparked concern on Tuesday as he slurred through a remote interview on Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

The boxing legend, 54, appeared on the show to discuss coming out of retirement to fight Roy Jones Junior, however his manner led to mass worry on Twitter.

As Piers asked the star: ‘How do you feel, are you in the kind of nick you were in 15 years ago?’, he responded: ‘Pretty much, I am just ready to do this, I feel really good, I am ready to do this’, yet his slurred words caused worry with fans.

